Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.42.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.50. 15,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.16. Clorox has a 1-year low of $144.31 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

