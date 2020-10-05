CM Life Sciences, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) Quiet Period To Expire on October 12th

CM Life Sciences’ (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) quiet period will expire on Monday, October 12th. CM Life Sciences had issued 38,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 2nd. The total size of the offering was $385,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CM Life Sciences’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CMLFU opened at $10.30 on Monday. CM Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Get CM Life Sciences alerts:

CM Life Sciences Company Profile

There is no company description available for CM Life Sciences Inc

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.