CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) – Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CCNE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $263.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.01. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 196,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 39,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter C. Varischetti purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,203.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,806 shares of company stock valued at $560,432. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.