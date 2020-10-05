Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Raymond James

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $157,296.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,780 shares of company stock worth $471,113 in the last ninety days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 30.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

