ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0002

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $1,402.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000561 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,375,961,622 coins and its circulating supply is 12,334,919,795 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars.

