Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Commscope worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Commscope by 71.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 184,295 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commscope in the second quarter valued at about $1,666,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Commscope by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Commscope by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Commscope in the first quarter valued at about $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

