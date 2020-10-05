Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $4.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 883.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 360,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 292,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,066,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 826,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at $379,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.