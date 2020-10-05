Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of Community Health Systems worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 292,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,766,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 974.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of CYH stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.