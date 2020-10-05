Comparing OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) and Lantheus (NYSE:LNTH)

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) and OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Lantheus alerts:

This table compares Lantheus and OncoCyte’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus $347.34 million 2.61 $31.67 million $1.17 11.61 OncoCyte N/A N/A -$22.43 million ($0.44) -3.20

Lantheus has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lantheus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lantheus and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus 3.51% 20.57% 8.35% OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39%

Volatility and Risk

Lantheus has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of Lantheus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Lantheus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lantheus and OncoCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantheus 0 0 2 0 3.00 OncoCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lantheus currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.55%. OncoCyte has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.84%. Given Lantheus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lantheus is more favorable than OncoCyte.

Summary

Lantheus beats OncoCyte on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures. The company also offers Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function, and to image cerebral blood flow; Neurolite, an injectable to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable technetium-labeled imaging agent used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Cobalt (Co 57), a non-pharmaceutical radiochemical used in the manufacture of sources for the calibration and maintenance of single-photon emission computed tomography imaging cameras. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium TI 201, which is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67 that is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; and LMI 1195 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment follow-up of neuroendocrine tumors. The company sells its products to radiopharmacies, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.