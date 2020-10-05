Comparing Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) and digitiliti (NASDAQ:DIGI)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) and digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Seagate Technology has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, digitiliti has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seagate Technology and digitiliti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagate Technology $10.51 billion 1.20 $1.00 billion $4.57 10.77 digitiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Seagate Technology has higher revenue and earnings than digitiliti.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Seagate Technology and digitiliti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagate Technology 4 13 6 0 2.09 digitiliti 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seagate Technology currently has a consensus price target of $52.68, indicating a potential upside of 6.99%. Given Seagate Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Seagate Technology is more favorable than digitiliti.

Profitability

This table compares Seagate Technology and digitiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagate Technology 9.55% 68.62% 13.90% digitiliti N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of Seagate Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Seagate Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of digitiliti shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seagate Technology beats digitiliti on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems. The company's products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems; edge compute/client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and edge non-compute/client non-compute applications, such as various end user devices comprising portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, digital video recorders, network-attached storages, and gaming consoles, as well as data centers. It also provides cloud systems and solutions portfolio that includes modular original equipment manufacturer (OEM) storage systems and scale-out storage servers. In addition, the company offers external storage solutions under the Seagate Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie and Maxtor brands in capacities up to 120TB. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

digitiliti Company Profile

Digitiliti, Inc. provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers. The company also provides DigiLIBE, an information management software that moves and manages information objects, which are human recognized content, such as a word document or an excel spreadsheet. It serves various data intensive industries, including financial services, engineering and scientific, construction, health care, education, and legal services. The company sells and supports its solutions and services through direct sales, value-added remarketers, and third-party integrators. Digitiliti, Inc. is based in Breezy Point, Minnesota.

