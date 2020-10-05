COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.75

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.75, with a volume of 36575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.