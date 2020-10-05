Conceal Trading Down 1.7% This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $836,132.62 and $203,340.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX, Graviex and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Conceal has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,763.27 or 1.00007270 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00617837 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.62 or 0.01148624 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00106394 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,447,967 coins and its circulating supply is 8,901,786 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX, Sistemkoin and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

