ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cfra cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

NYSE:COP opened at $33.07 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,260 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

