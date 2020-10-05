Content Value Network (CVNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54,219.00

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Content Value Network has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $54,219.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, UEX and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00266348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00088608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.01513571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00163182 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMax and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

