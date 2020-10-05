Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Up 5%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 2,708,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,148,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRBP. Roth Capital downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $154.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.42% and a negative return on equity of 430.79%. Equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

