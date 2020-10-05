Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Shares Down 2.4%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.98 and last traded at C$6.05. 34,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 17,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$4.66 target price on Cornerstone Capital Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. It holds a 100% interest in Miocene gold-silver-copper project, which covers an area of 5,014 hectares located in the regions of Atacama and Antofagasta of northern Chile; and has a portfolio of mineral properties that target epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits in Ecuador.

