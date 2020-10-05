Cortex (CTXC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.79 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.0892 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $22.30 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.15 or 0.05132921 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032890 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

