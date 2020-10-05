Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

COUP traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.62. 7,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,351. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.07. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total transaction of $15,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,216 shares in the company, valued at $71,944,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total value of $978,809.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,915.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,671 shares of company stock worth $61,419,802. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

