Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 8.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 198,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Covanta in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Covanta by 174.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 62,503 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Covanta by 40.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Covanta has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covanta will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

