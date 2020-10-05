Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.83

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 15447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at $36,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,038 shares of company stock worth $1,525,381 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1,007.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

