Crane (NYSE:CR) & My Vintage Baby (NYSE:MVBY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Crane (NYSE:CR) and My Vintage Baby (OTCMKTS:MVBY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crane and My Vintage Baby, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 2 5 0 2.71 My Vintage Baby 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crane currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.79%. Given Crane’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than My Vintage Baby.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crane and My Vintage Baby’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $3.28 billion 0.88 $133.30 million $6.02 8.26 My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than My Vintage Baby.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and My Vintage Baby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 1.22% 19.07% 6.48% My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Crane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crane beats My Vintage Baby on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, Westlock, WTA, Stockham, Wask, Viking Johnson, IAT, Hattersley, NABIC, Sperryn, Wade, Rhodes, Brownall, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes brands. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment provides coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers and recyclers, bill validators and recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and vending management software, and cashless payment and wireless connectivity products, as well as engineered banknotes. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as food and beverage companies. The company's Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brands to commercial and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacture of recreational vehicles, and truck bodies and trailers, as well as commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

My Vintage Baby Company Profile

My Vintage Baby, Inc. engages in manufactures and retails of clothing for infants and toddlers. It specializes in unique lines of clothing and a supporting line of accessories. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

