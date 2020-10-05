Cred Market Capitalization Achieves $15.07 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Cred has a total market capitalization of $15.07 million and $2.10 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kyber Network, Gate.io and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00089386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.01511268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00164914 BTC.

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io.

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, Huobi, Bilaxy, IDEX, UEX, OKEx, Kyber Network and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

