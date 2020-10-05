Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

HNNMY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 91,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.33 and a beta of 1.24.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

