Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)

SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAPMY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SAIPEM S P A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded SAIPEM S P A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAIPEM S P A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAPMY stock remained flat at $$3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

About SAIPEM S P A/ADR

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

