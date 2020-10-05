Credits Price Down 34.6% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $40,951.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LBank, Kucoin and WazirX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023521 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, WazirX, CoinBene, COSS, Mercatox, LBank, Kucoin, Tidex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.