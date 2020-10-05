Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s share price rose 15.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 160,577 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 139,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

CRNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $468.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $267,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

