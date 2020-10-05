Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

Research analysts at BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP opened at $79.67 on Monday. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $105.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 653,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,823,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 12,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,107,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock worth $14,314,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 233,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 136,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.