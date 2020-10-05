Critical Analysis: iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) vs. Veeco Instruments (NYSE:VECO)

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) and iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Veeco Instruments and iShares Agency Bond ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments -12.58% 2.66% 1.22% iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of iShares Agency Bond ETF shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veeco Instruments and iShares Agency Bond ETF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments $419.35 million 1.40 -$78.73 million ($0.35) -33.71 iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iShares Agency Bond ETF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veeco Instruments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Veeco Instruments and iShares Agency Bond ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments 0 0 6 0 3.00 iShares Agency Bond ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.31%. Given Veeco Instruments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than iShares Agency Bond ETF.

Volatility and Risk

Veeco Instruments has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares Agency Bond ETF has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats iShares Agency Bond ETF on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems. The company sells its process equipment systems for use in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including light emitting diodes, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency filters and amplifiers, power electronics, thin film magnetic heads, and laser diodes; and 3D NAND, DRAM, logic, and other semiconductor devices, as well as for research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

