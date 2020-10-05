Critical Survey: CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) versus My Vintage Baby (NYSE:MVBY)

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) and My Vintage Baby (OTCMKTS:MVBY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CIRCOR International and My Vintage Baby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIRCOR International -25.29% 11.73% 2.83% My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CIRCOR International and My Vintage Baby, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIRCOR International 0 1 2 0 2.67 My Vintage Baby 0 0 0 0 N/A

CIRCOR International presently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.06%. Given CIRCOR International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CIRCOR International is more favorable than My Vintage Baby.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIRCOR International and My Vintage Baby’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIRCOR International $964.31 million 0.58 -$133.93 million $2.62 10.73 My Vintage Baby N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

My Vintage Baby has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CIRCOR International.

Summary

CIRCOR International beats My Vintage Baby on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves. It also provides instrumentation fittings and sampling systems comprising sight glasses and gauge valves; liquid level controllers and level switches, plugs and probes pressure controllers, and pressure regulators; oil mist systems and preventative lubrication services; and pipeline pigs, quick opening closures, and pig signalers. This segment offers its products and services to end-user customers, such as oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies; and distributors through direct sales, sales representatives, and agents. The Aerospace and Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used by various customers in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, and general industrial markets. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to aircraft manufacturers. The Industrial segment provides 3 and 2 screw, progressing cavity, specialty centrifugal, and gear metering pumps; multiphase pump systems; automatic recircultaing valves; and severe service and general service control valves for the end-users, OEMs, and EPC companies. CIRCOR International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

My Vintage Baby Company Profile

My Vintage Baby, Inc. engages in manufactures and retails of clothing for infants and toddlers. It specializes in unique lines of clothing and a supporting line of accessories. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

