Critical Survey: The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) & Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 5.96% 17.13% 3.93% Physicians Realty Trust 20.55% 3.42% 2.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of The GEO Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The GEO Group and Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.48 billion 0.55 $166.60 million $2.75 4.08 Physicians Realty Trust $415.28 million 9.18 $74.48 million $0.99 18.51

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Physicians Realty Trust. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The GEO Group and Physicians Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Physicians Realty Trust 0 6 9 0 2.60

The GEO Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.57%. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $19.92, suggesting a potential upside of 8.72%. Given The GEO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Physicians Realty Trust.

Dividends

The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. The GEO Group pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The GEO Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Physicians Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The GEO Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Physicians Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 135 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of March 31, 2019, owned approximately 97.3% of OP units.

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.