Croda International (LON:CRDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $6,392.00

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,392 ($83.52) and last traded at GBX 6,326 ($82.66), with a volume of 194656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,322 ($82.61).

CRDA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,160 ($67.42) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt lowered Croda International to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,650 ($60.76) in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,985 ($65.14).

Get Croda International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,052.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,281.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a GBX 39.50 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.