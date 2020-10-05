CryptoAds Marketplace Hits Market Cap of $241,954.18 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 413.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 45.3% against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $241,954.18 and approximately $20,621.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.01509270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00163764 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

