CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Hits $1.09 on Major Exchanges

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. One CryptoFranc token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00010124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bitfinex, CoinExchange and Ethfinex. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $1,668.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.98 or 0.05079851 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032888 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, CoinExchange, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

