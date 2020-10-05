Curve DAO Token Market Cap Tops $46.53 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00005863 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $46.53 million and approximately $39.11 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020227 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $545.73 or 0.05087363 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032871 BTC.

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,340,707,447 coins and its circulating supply is 73,979,491 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

