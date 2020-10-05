DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BMC Stock in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BMCH. B. Riley upgraded BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 177.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

