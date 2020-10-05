DAO.Casino (BET) Price Tops $0.0206 on Major Exchanges

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003163 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,519.50 or 1.07283185 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 760.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

