Dash Price Tops $66.24 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $645.50 million and $603.85 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $66.24 or 0.00617913 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Exmo and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005951 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.00 or 0.02705116 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 9,331.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000764 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,744,401 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, ABCC, Coinsuper, Liquid, Coinroom, BTC Trade UA, CryptoBridge, HBUS, Bithumb, Binance, C-Patex, xBTCe, Mercatox, LocalTrade, B2BX, CoinExchange, ACX, BX Thailand, CEX.IO, Coinsquare, WazirX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit, COSS, Bitsane, Exmo, Bleutrade, Coinhub, BitFlip, Instant Bitex, Crex24, C2CX, Bitbns, Bitinka, Bit-Z, Tux Exchange, Stocks.Exchange, WEX, SouthXchange, Negocie Coins, Bibox, Graviex, Kuna, CoinEx, Coinrail, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Poloniex, OKEx, Coinbe, Bisq, Bittylicious, Coindeal, BitBay, Gate.io, Braziliex, Kraken, Ovis, Liqui, Exrates, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Upbit, Iquant, HitBTC, Bittrex, Koineks, LBank, Altcoin Trader, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Trade By Trade and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

