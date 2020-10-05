DATA (DTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $147,342.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $147,342.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATA has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, UEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.01509270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00163764 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Huobi, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

