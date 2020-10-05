DATx (DATX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $171,301.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. DATx has a market cap of $287,657.74 and approximately $171,301.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, Kucoin and Rfinex. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00265659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00088446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.01520693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00167088 BTC.

About DATx

DATx launched on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kucoin, HitBTC, HADAX, IDEX and Rfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

