DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $347,460.09 and approximately $432.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.96 or 0.05127712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00033032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

