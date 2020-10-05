Delphy Price Hits $0.0071 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Delphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $441,868.68 and approximately $183.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020227 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.73 or 0.05087363 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032871 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

