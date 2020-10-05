Dether Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Dether has a market cap of $750,557.12 and approximately $461.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last week, Dether has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dether

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dether’s official website is dether.io.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

