Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.41 ($7.54).

DBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €7.20 ($8.47) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.32.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

