Deutsche eMark (DEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $155,530.25

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 36.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 232.1% higher against the dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $155,530.25 and $299.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-Patex and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

