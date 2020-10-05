DH (TSE:DH) Stock Price Up ∞

DH Corp (TSE:DH)’s share price rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.51 and last traded at C$25.49. Approximately 741,575 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 689,138 shares.

About DH (TSE:DH)

DH Corp, formerly Davis + Henderson Corporation, is a Canada-based financial technology provider. The Company offers lending and payments solutions in Canada, and lending and integrated core solutions in the United States. Its segments include Global Transaction Banking Solutions (GTBS), which comprises its operations in the United States and other international locations; Canadian segment, which comprises its operations in Canada; Lending & Integrated Core (L&IC) segment, which comprises its operations in the United States, and Corporate.

