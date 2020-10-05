Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $171.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 258.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Diageo by 7,500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

