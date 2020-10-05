DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Investment analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRH. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DRH stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,021,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 310.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,340,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,581 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 119.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,403,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,885 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $7,861,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 136.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,494 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.