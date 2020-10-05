Dice.Finance (DICE) Market Cap Hits $5,353.15

Dice.Finance (CURRENCY:DICE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Dice.Finance has a market capitalization of $5,353.15 and approximately $233.00 worth of Dice.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dice.Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $22.12 or 0.00206711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dice.Finance has traded down 63.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dice.Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.60 or 0.05135842 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033037 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dice.Finance Profile

DICE is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Dice.Finance’s total supply is 21,669 tokens and its circulating supply is 242 tokens. Dice.Finance’s official Twitter account is @etheroll. The official website for Dice.Finance is dice.finance.

Buying and Selling Dice.Finance

Dice.Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dice.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dice.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dice.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dice.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dice.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.