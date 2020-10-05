Dice.Finance Price Down 51.7% Over Last Week (DICE)

Dice.Finance (CURRENCY:DICE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Dice.Finance has a total market cap of $5,739.80 and $7,109.00 worth of Dice.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dice.Finance has traded down 51.7% against the US dollar. One Dice.Finance token can now be bought for approximately $23.72 or 0.00220121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $557.09 or 0.05170172 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dice.Finance Profile

Dice.Finance (DICE) is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Dice.Finance’s total supply is 21,669 tokens and its circulating supply is 242 tokens. Dice.Finance’s official Twitter account is @etheroll. The official website for Dice.Finance is dice.finance.

Dice.Finance Token Trading

Dice.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dice.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dice.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dice.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

