Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) & GTX (NASDAQ:GTXO) Financial Review

GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

GTX has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Ally has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GTX and Digital Ally’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTX -32.97% N/A -95.25% Digital Ally -97.31% N/A -67.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTX and Digital Ally’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTX $1.50 million 0.81 -$590,000.00 N/A N/A Digital Ally $10.44 million 5.78 -$10.01 million N/A N/A

GTX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Ally.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GTX and Digital Ally, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Ally 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digital Ally has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.26%. Given Digital Ally’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than GTX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Digital Ally shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digital Ally beats GTX on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTX

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and hand-held GPS tracking devices with a hosted and scalable backend monitoring platform for real-time tracking of the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal. It also develops and owns LOCiMobile, a suite of mobile tracking applications that turn smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Android, and other GPS enabled handsets into a tracking and location based social networking device, which can be viewed through its tracking portal or on any connected device with Internet access. In addition, the company offers Track My Work Force, which allows employers to track and monitor employees, drivers, sales representatives, and others using their smartphone, tablet, or any wireless devices; and other applications. GTX Corp has a collaboration agreement with Veristride, Inc. to incorporate its inductive charging technology, enhance and miniaturize the electronics, develop a BLE, and embed the final hardware assembly into SmartSole, a GPS tracking device. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points. The company also provides VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car and body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording; and Digital Ally, a suite of data management Web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information. In addition, its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution, including cloud-based fleet management and driver monitoring/training applications; and FleetVU Manager, a Web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring. The company sells its products through direct sales and third-party distributors. Digital Ally, Inc. is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

